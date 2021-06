One of the top receivers in the nation camped at Clemson Thursday and walked away with a coveted offer after an impressive camp showing. Andre Greene, Jr., is a 4-star prospect out of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s School. The 2022 standout shined during the afternoon session. He was, in my opinion, the most competitive receiver that wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has had in camp so far. Greene ran polished routes and was very physical at the point of attack. At one point, Grisham acted in the role of a corner playing press-man and Greene easily shed Grisham to get open (as Grisham smiled).