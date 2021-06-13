Cancel
Sports

Keep An Eye On These Eight Athletes At U.S. Paralympic Track And Field Trials

 10 days ago

Brittni Mason celebrates winning the women's 100-meter T47 final at the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 on Nov. 12, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It won’t be long now before the athletes of U.S. Paralympics Track & Field find out their Paralympic fates. From Paralympic veterans to first timers, all will want to be at their best for the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis June 17-20.

Tatyana Mcfadden
Track & Field
Dubai
Tokyo, JP
Sports
Eugene, OR

U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field – Prevention Reminder:

Let the countdown begin! Eugene, better known as “Track Town, USA” attracts elite athletes and top track events, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field. With the Trials just days away, scheduled to begin June 18 – 27, at Eugene’s famous and newly-renovated Hayward Field, the Eugene Police Department would like to remind residents and guests of the anticipated crime increase everywhere, not just the vicinity of the Trials.
Cycling

Thirteen Para-Cyclists To Watch At The U.S. Paralympic Team Trials

Oz Sanchez poses during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on Nov. 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. Who to Watch presented by DeVry is a series that includes a run-down on the front runners, dark horses, unexpected athletes and top storylines to watch during Trials. After a one-year...
Eugene, OR

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials TV, live stream schedule

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials air live on NBC, NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock from June 18-27 at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three finishers are in line to qualify for Tokyo. The U.S. track and field team is always the largest of any sport — more than 120 athletes made it for Rio in 2016.
Utah State
Deseret News

Which Utah ties have the best chance at an Olympic spot at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials?

Some 22 athletes with Utah ties will compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in an attempt to win a spot on the team that will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Games. It is one of the most fiercely contested competitions in sport, given what is at stake, the rarity of the opportunity — once every four years — and the extremely talented pool of talent.
Portland, OR
The Oregonian

Here’s who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on a record-setting Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials

There were two event finals on Day 1 of the U.S. Olympic trials for track and field on Friday at Hayward Field, and both had thrilling finishes. Ryan Crouser, who starred at Barlow High School before going on to become the Olympic champion in the men’s shot put, wowed the Hayward crowd Friday night as he set a world record of 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches. Crouser heads a strong U.S. group in the event that also will include Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl.
Sports

OUR OPINION: Houlihan deserves chance to compete in U.S. Olympics track and field trials

Nobody should have to go through the rollercoaster ride former Sioux Cityan Shelby Houlihan experienced this week. Told she had been suspended from running for four years due to a positive test for the banned substance Nandrolone, she was thrust into that unnecessary court of social media opinion. Posters were quick to condemn and suggest they knew more than anyone related to the case.