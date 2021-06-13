Keep An Eye On These Eight Athletes At U.S. Paralympic Track And Field Trials
Brittni Mason celebrates winning the women's 100-meter T47 final at the IPC World Para Athletics Championships 2019 on Nov. 12, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It won't be long now before the athletes of U.S. Paralympics Track & Field find out their Paralympic fates. From Paralympic veterans to first timers, all will want to be at their best for the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis June 17-20.