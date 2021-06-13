Cancel
Nomad Rugged Folio for iPad works with iPad Pro’s smart wake and sleep functionality

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Protect your iPad Pro and use it effortlessly with the Nomad Rugged iPad Folio. This iPad accessory is compatible with iPad Pro’s smart wake and sleep feature. It automatically wakes and puts your device to sleep when you open or close the folio. What’s more, the vegetable-tanned Horween leather patinas beautifully over time. And it comes from one of the oldest tanneries in the US. Moreover, this accessory folds back into a kickstand while a dozen magnets lock it into place. This keeps your iPad Pro at just the right angle while you watch your favorite content. Furthermore, the slim construction and TPE bumper keep this product convenient yet protective. Meanwhile, 52 rare-earth neodymium magnets let the cover attach to both the front and back of the case. Finally, since this leather good is Apple Pencil compatible, you’ll stay productive.

