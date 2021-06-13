Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Marcus Ericsson Continues Formula 1 Hot Streak for IndyCar, IMSA on Belle Isle

By Mike Pryson
Autoweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Ericsson, who failed to reach so much as a podium in 97 Formula 1 races from 2014-18, finally broke through in the NTT IndyCar Series. To find Ericsson's last race win, one has to go back to his days in GP2 nearly a decade ago. Ericsson won only after...

www.autoweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Magnussen
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Helio Castroneves
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Imsa#Indycar Series#Imsa#Gp2#Indycar#Power#Ecu#Team Penske#The Haas F1 Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: 2021 Belle Isle qualifying – Full starting lineup

An exciting qualifying session set the starting lineup for the first of two IndyCar races at Belle Isle Street Circuit this weekend. IndyCar is back on the streets this weekend after a week off following the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with Belle Isle Street Circuit set to host the two races of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader today and tomorrow. Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward took the pole position for this afternoon’s race.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Several of IndyCar's Big Names Find Backs to the Wall After Belle Isle

In a sense, Pato O’Ward made duck pate of Josef Newgarden in Sunday’s back half of the two-race Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix weekend doubleheader at Belle Isle. Starting from the pole, Newgarden led the first 67 laps in the 70-lap event in commanding fashion. But with his tires going away, Newgarden became a sitting duck as O’Ward passed him and set sail for the final three laps en route to his second win of the season, becoming the first multi-race winner in 2021.
Motorsportsracer.com

Newgarden leads second Road America practice

Josef Newgarden was fast early and late in the final practice session prior to qualifying, and thanks to that pace, the Team Penske driver posted the best lap in the 45-minute outing at Road America with a 1m45.3399s tour in the No. 2 Chevy. In cooler temperatures than what they...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Alex Palou retakes IndyCar points lead with Road America victory

One week after losing the IndyCar championship lead by one point to Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou answered with his second win of the 2021 season in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. The similarities between the two races were remarkable. Last week Josef Newgarden led the most laps...
Elkhart Lake, WIAutoweek.com

How Alex Palou Overshadowed Team Penske at IndyCar Road America

Alex Palou took a major step toward potentially winning the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series championship, earning his second victory of the season in Sunday’s Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Palou took advantage of pole sitter Josef Newgarden’s misfortune with two laps to go. Newgarden...
Motorsportsracer.com

Pruett's cooldown lap: Road America

Road America was an absolute blast for all the reasons that make a motor race worth watching. We had raw speed (Josef Newgarden), giant oversteer (Pato O’Ward), crashes and clashes galore (almost everyone, it seemed), and a few interlopers to follow (Kevin Magnussen, Cody Ware), and high drama (Newgarden, Alex Palou) to close the race that made the REV Group Grand Prix one that won’t be easily forgotten.
Motorsportsracer.com

Indy Lights set for return to Belle Isle Park

Rising open-wheel star David Malukas, from Chicago, Ill., will lead a high-quality field of drivers representing nine different nations at this weekend’s eagerly anticipated Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit Presented by Cooper Tires. The event will be held in support of the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and marks the return of the top rung on the widely acclaimed Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel driver development ladder to the challenging The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit for the first time since 2012 and only the second time in the past 21 years.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Detroit IndyCar and IMSA weekend schedule at Belle Isle

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear will welcome followers in its grandstands and attendees on the Belle Isle occasion can even be capable of entry the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock freed from cost. Learn Additionally: Grand Prix organizers introduced that a number of thousand extra reserved grandstand tickets can be obtainable to followers at this yr’s occasion. Tickets are actually obtainable for on-line buy. Consequently, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, in addition to followers that buy common admission tickets for race weekend. Schedule – all occasions native (Japanese) Friday, June 11 eight.00-9.30am – IMSA first practice9.50-10.30am – Indy Lights observe12.00-1.40pm – IMSA second practice2.30-Three.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 13.30-Four.35pm – IMSA qualifying5.00-6.15pm – IndyCar observe Saturday, June 12 9.30-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 210.10-10.30am – IMSA warm-up11.00-11.45am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 112.10-1.00pm – Indy Lights RACE 11.58pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”2.00-Four.00pm – NBC broadcast2.05pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps)5.00pm – IMSA formation laps5.10pm – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Automobile Championship race (1hr40minutes)Sunday, June 13 9.15-10.00am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 210.35-11.25am – Indy Lights Race 212.00-Three.00pm – NBC broadcast12.43pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”12.50pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps) #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani Photograph by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Photographs.
MotorsportsPosted by
WGAU

Rosenqvist hospitalized after crash into wall at Belle Isle

DETROIT — (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight following a wall-smashing crash Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle. Arrow McLaren SP said Oliver Askew will replace Rosenqvist in Sunday's race. Askew made 12 starts for the team last year but was replaced by Rosenqvist after the season.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

IndyCar Detroit Belle Isle doubleheader: How to watch, start times, live streaming info

After a two-year absence, the NTT IndyCar Series will return to Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit this weekend for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader schedule of start times. There are 25 entries for each race as Santino Ferrucci was added this week in a third car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after his sixth place in the Indy 500. Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Dallara-Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing) and Romain Grosjean (No. 51 for Dale Coyne Racing) will return in Detroit after missing the Indianapolis 500.
Detroit, MIwincountry.com

Detroit Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle this weekend

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The roar of race cars returns to Belle Isle today as the Detroit Grand Prix begins its weekend run. Today is the traditional Free Prix Day, where fans can watch practice and qualifying rounds. The main events are set for tomorrow and Sunday when IndyCars take to the track for the two Duel in Detroit races.
Detroit, MIdazn.com

Marcus Ericsson secures first IndyCar win at Detroit Grand Prix

The first of two IndyCar races this weekend in the 'Motor City' was twice red-flagged, with the second having a big say on the outcome. Marcus Ericsson took his maiden career IndyCar race win in Saturday's action at the Belle Isle circuit, the first of two races this weekend as part of the Detroit Grand Prix.
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar driver change ahead of second Belle Isle race

Arrow McLaren SP have announced a driver change for the second race of the IndyCar doubleheader at Belle Isle Street Circuit. After losing his full-time ride with Arrow McLaren SP after the 2020 IndyCar season, Oliver Askew is set to rejoin the team for this afternoon’s second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Street Circuit.
MotorsportsPosted by
WSB Radio

Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle

DETROIT — (AP) — Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he's the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.
Detroit, MIbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sweden's Ericsson takes first IndyCar victory with Detroit win

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson won his first IndyCar race, capturing Saturday’s Detroit Grand Prix after leader Will Power’s engine failed before a restart in an event stopped twice by course-damaging crashes. Ericsson held off Dutchman Rinus VeeKay for the victory, with Mexican pole-sitter Pato O’Ward third after 70 laps over a...