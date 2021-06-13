Cancel
Berlin: Dasha Nekrasova’ The Scary of Sixty-First’ Wins Best First Feature Award

By Scott Roxborough
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nekrasova's feature debut is a thriller centered on two young women who unknowingly move into a Manhattan apartment that used to belong to Jeffrey Epstein. The Scary of Sixty-First, a conspiracy-soaked thriller from Red Scare podcaster and viral “sailor socialism” star Dasha Nekrasova, has won the prize for best first feature at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. The film follows two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

