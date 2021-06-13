Berlin: Dasha Nekrasova’ The Scary of Sixty-First’ Wins Best First Feature Award

Two days after I turned 22 in November 1989, six months after [Spiteri’s band] Texas had our first hit with I Don’t Want a Lover, we happened to find ourselves in Berlin as the wall came down. It was our first time playing a gig there and suddenly we were smack-bang in the middle of this globally significant historical event. I had been to Berlin a few times before, mainly to follow the trail of David Bowie and the Beatles, the places they hung out in that I had read about in music magazines or seen on record covers. To be performing in the city that was such an inspiration to them was absolutely a “moment”.