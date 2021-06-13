Berlin: Dasha Nekrasova’ The Scary of Sixty-First’ Wins Best First Feature Award
Nekrasova's feature debut is a thriller centered on two young women who unknowingly move into a Manhattan apartment that used to belong to Jeffrey Epstein. The Scary of Sixty-First, a conspiracy-soaked thriller from Red Scare podcaster and viral “sailor socialism” star Dasha Nekrasova, has won the prize for best first feature at the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. The film follows two women who move into a New York apartment once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.www.hollywoodreporter.com