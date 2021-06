The NBA had a lot of disappointment attached to it starting with the plethora of COVID-protocol players and general player-injuries. One of the team’s it hit hard was the Toronto Raptors. Injuries flooded the team and it got to the point where they started benching their players down the stretch because they wanted out of the season. Very Sad! It led to a 27-45 record. Speaking of bad, the Magic and Pistons sat at the bottom of the Eastern Conference when the season ended. The Magic traded key players Nikola Vucevic , Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon away thus beginning their rebuild and the Pistons just didn’t have the talent. Jerami Grant was running away with the Most Improved Player award after the first half of the season, but like the Raptors, the Pistons began benching their players, including Grant, thus ending his chances of winning the award. The Pistons won 20 games.