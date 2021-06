Of all the nations to qualify for the expanded competition at Euro 2020, North Macedonia are perhaps Uefa’s poster of success.The convoluted and here’s-another-chance approach of merging qualification for the European Championships with participation in the Nations League ultimately saw the nation ranked 62nd in the world, who had never qualified for a major tournament as an independent nation, beat Georgia in a play-off match for the right to face the Continent’s finest.Those sides reached the final of Pathway D, by virtue of winning their respective Groups in the Nations League D, the lowest of the four tiers in...