Can You Tell What Products On This List Are Prohibited On Amazon?

Once again, Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and once again, businesses of all sizes are trying to figure out how to compete with the online juggernaut. With each passing year, Prime Day has become less about Amazon and sellers on the Amazon Marketplace itself and more about e-commerce as a whole. Big box stores like Best Buy, Walmart and Target all offer their own online discounts to compete with Amazon Prime Day, and your e-commerce startup should not be an exception. Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook continue to evolve and transform into social sales platforms, making it easier for small and midsize companies to take advantage as consumers flock online in search of deals. This year especially, the e-commerce boom, thanks to COVID-19, has resulted in a race among social platforms to provide the best shopping features, creating the perfect opportunity for small businesses to expand their sales onto new platforms. This is where social commerce comes in.