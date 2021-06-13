LSB Cockpit Duo Splitting Up For Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

In a rare move, the LSB/Hurricane of Awesomeness cockpit duo of owner/driver Brit Lilly and throttleman Kevin Smith will be going their separate ways during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, which is set for Sunday, June 27. Travis Pastrana, who will be driving for the Class 1 Miss GEICO team in the Southwest Florida contest, will throttle alongside Lilly in the new 29-foot Extreme Stock V-class raceboat that Lilly built in house at Lilly Sport Boats in Arnold, Md.