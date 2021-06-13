Woburn suspect facing firearm charges for accidentally shooting friend

WOBURN, Mass. — An investigation is ongoing as police look into an incident that involved a 19-year-old man who was sent to a local hospital after he was shot in the neck.

The Woburn Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 that police were able to determine the shooting allegedly occurred after suspect Alec Augustino Braz, 22, of Woburn, unintentionally shot his friend Saturday afternoon.

Braz had just received his license to carry a firearm and decided to show a new gun to friends inside a house on Mt. Pleasant Street. While he was showing off the firearm, it unintentionally discharged, striking a 19-year-old Woburn man in the neck.

The victim was transported by a friend to a local hospital at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police confirmed his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Braz was arrested and is now facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm.

The firearm, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, was seized by Woburn Police. Officers spoke to parties involved in the incident before placing Braz under arrest.

Police added that Braz’s license to carry was immediately suspended by Chief Rufo. The suspect is expected to be arraigned this Monday, June 14, at Woburn District Court.

