Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woburn, MA

Woburn suspect facing firearm charges for accidentally shooting friend

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPtFG_0aSyvxNl00

WOBURN, Mass. — An investigation is ongoing as police look into an incident that involved a 19-year-old man who was sent to a local hospital after he was shot in the neck.

PREVIOUS: Woburn Police investigating after gunshot victim taken to hospital

The Woburn Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 that police were able to determine the shooting allegedly occurred after suspect Alec Augustino Braz, 22, of Woburn, unintentionally shot his friend Saturday afternoon.

Braz had just received his license to carry a firearm and decided to show a new gun to friends inside a house on Mt. Pleasant Street. While he was showing off the firearm, it unintentionally discharged, striking a 19-year-old Woburn man in the neck.

The victim was transported by a friend to a local hospital at approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Police confirmed his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Braz was arrested and is now facing charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improper storage of a firearm.

The firearm, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, was seized by Woburn Police. Officers spoke to parties involved in the incident before placing Braz under arrest.

Police added that Braz’s license to carry was immediately suspended by Chief Rufo. The suspect is expected to be arraigned this Monday, June 14, at Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woburn, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Woburn, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Woburn Police#Boston 25#Woburn District Court#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Posted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rescuers recover body of missing 10-year-old girl in RI

WARWICK, R.I. — The body of a 10-year-old girl who had been missing in the waters off Rhode Island since Sunday has been recovered. Warwick police identified the girl found Monday as Yoskarly Martinez. She had been at Conimicut Point in Warwick when she was reported missing at about 3...
Worcester, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester task force targeting illegal fireworks

WORCESTER, Mass. — In Worcester, a major effort is underway to make the city quieter by targeting the use of illegal fireworks. Last year, the Worcester Police Department received nearly 2,000 complaints about illegal fireworks. Residents well remember living through nights of mini-explosions. “There would be lots of popping you’d...
Ballston Spa, NYPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former sub shop owner convicted of killing worker who complained about wages he owed her

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — A former upstate New York sub shop owner has been found guilty of bludgeoning to death a young worker in 2019 over back wages he owed her. Georgios Kakavelos, 52, of Ballston Spa, was convicted Thursday of 11 criminal charges, including the first-degree murder of Allyzibeth Ann LaMont. The 22-year-old Gloversville woman was slain Oct. 28, 2019, inside Local Substation No. 9, the small Johnstown sandwich shop owned by Kakavelos and his wife.