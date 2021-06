OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge Township commemorates Saturday, June 19, as Juneteenth, a day of freedom and liberation. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, which outlawed slavery in the rebelling states. It was not until June 19, 1865, that the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom upon the arrival of the Union army. The following year, the first official Juneteenth celebrations took place in Texas and have continued to this day.