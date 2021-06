We mainly know EVGA for their graphics cards, but earlier this year they launched new mice and keyboards. We already took a look at their Z20 Gaming Keyboard and today we are taking a look at their X17 Gaming Mouse. The EVGA X17 Gaming mouse is very interesting as it features three sensors! There is your main mouse sensor, the PixArt 3389, but then you have two lift-off distance (LOD) sensors. These sensors, along with the main sensor use a 3D array tech algorithm to detect the position you lift the mouse off a surface and put the mouse back down, dynamically adjusting the best power-off height to achieve the most accurate gaming possible. Beyond the sensors this mouse features has an actual 8000 Hz polling rate, ten total buttons, a very interesting shape, and five 5g weights to add to the normal 106g.