Global Economic Impact of AI: Facts and Figures

The rapid growth of VoIP services has raised many questions about how these new technologies should be regulated in light of the traditional regulatory frameworks. Many states have begun to push for economic nexus legislation, which would require a company that does business with their state or offers products and services within their borders to collect and pay sales tax on those transactions. With this type of regulation, companies will need to consider carefully whether they are required by law to collect taxes before determining what is best for their business strategy, especially for VoIP Services.