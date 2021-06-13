Global Economic Impact of AI: Facts and Figures
Summarization of Research Insights from Emerj, Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan, and Mckinsey. Wall Street, venture capitalists, technology executives, data scientists — all have important reasons to understand the growth and opportunity in the artificial intelligence market to access business growth and opportunities. This gives them insights on funds invested in AI and analytics as well potential revenue growth and turnover. Indeed, the growth of AI, continuing research, development of easier open source libraries and applications in small to large scale industries are sure to revolutionize the industry the next two decades and the impact is getting felt in almost all the countries worldwide.hackernoon.com