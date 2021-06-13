Huntington Harbor Commission Launches Expanded Website

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The Huntington Harbor Commission checked off one of its 2021-22 strategic plan goals on May 28, launching an expanded website aimed at keeping harbor users better informed. The commissioners were given an update about the website at their May 27 meeting, and the site went live the next day. The site has a public service announcement section featuring a boat safety message from Commission Chair Bill Larkin, event announcements, and links of interest including; the monthly harbor commission report; 2021/2022 strategic plan; items regarding the naval weapons base; beach water quality updates; and marine safety division information.