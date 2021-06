Is Tyler Labine leaving New Amsterdam after three seasons as Dr. Iggy Frome? We did not expect to be asking that question. Yet, at the 45-minute mark of the finale, we were due to a conversation he had out in the wilderness. After carrying with him the pain and the suffering of so many of his patients, Iggy wondered to himself whether he could do it anymore. As a matter of fact, he made it clear that he didn’t want to see any more patients. That was a startling thing to hear, but also an understandable one after all that he has gone through. Just think about last week in general! The guy’s life has been on the line in the midst of some incredibly uncomfortable situations.