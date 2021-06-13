Good Tern Co-op announces new staffing structure

ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Natural Food Co-op, at 750 Main Street, in Rockland announces changes in the staffing line-up. General Managers Brandy Monroe and Laura LaPointe have decided to step back after a year and a half in the shared General Manager role. They will return to their previous roles managing the Hole in the Wall bagel shop, which is owned by the Good Tern. While the search is on for a permanent General Manager, the Good Tern has contracted with Columinate, a national consulting cooperative founded in 1994, to hire Garland McQueen as Interim Manager. McQueen is a seasoned Co-op General Manager who will run the Good Tern for an interim, 6-month contract starting at the end of June.