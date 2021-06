Ed Loughran III is a 50-year-old Classic rookie. The Elite Series angler from Richmond, Va., qualified for his first Bassmaster Classic by finishing 32nd in Angler of the Year points last season. And he’s making the most of his first appearance on the biggest stage in bass fishing. Loughran was 16th on Day 1 with a 15-pound, 8-ounce limit. He caught only one bass yesterday, but it weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, which moved him up to 15th place overall.