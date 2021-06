From top programs right now. We're looking up at BC, Pitt, etc. right now. Sad. I've been hearing negative buzz about our staff for many years from high school coaches. Coaches that like/went to Tech. We have got to rurn that around, along with some winning seasons to chip away in recruiting. I hope this staff can do it. I read after the season that we, paraphrasing, are going to get out there and build relationships with in state schools. Five years ago would have been ideal. Like i said, i hope they can turn it around.