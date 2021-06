Q: Ira, I know you hate proposed trades, but it is that time of the year. How about a sign and trade of Duncan Robinson and whoever for Kristaps Porzingis? Luka Doncic needs shooters around him and the Heat need size. Right now I hate, Porzingis’ game. He has so much talent, but is so soft. Between Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem, maybe they can change his game — ...