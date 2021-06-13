DIY Reusable Lunch bag – FREE sewing pattern

Reusable tote bags have become a staple in every household. While they are great for the environment, they do have one (literal) pain point: most tote bags can only be carried by hand or on your shoulder. If you have a heavy load, they aren’t the most comfortable. Enter, the Notabag, founded by Adnan Alicusic. The Notabag Original was created to fulfill the need of a bag that’s small, practical and easier to carry than a tote bag but less cumbersome than a backpack. With a simple pull on the straps, it can be transformed into a tote bag or a backpack, making life on the go easier for your hands and back. This unique design, which was created using Dieter Ram’s 10 principles of good design, has earned Notabag various German and international design awards, including the German Design Award 2016, Hessischer Staatspreis Universelles Design 2016, and the Good Design Award 2019.