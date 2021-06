Below are 10 quick-hitting insights from the Chargers' coaching staff during the team's offseason program:. 1) Because of the way the Chargers laid out OTAs, head coach Brandon Staley said players received three to four times the full speed reps that they would normally receive in an offseason program: "Most OTAs, if you look back historically at the other places we've been, you get full speed and a guy may get 15, 20 reps, and it's just not that many plays," he said. "We were able to get 65, 75 plays, so we were able to get a lot more, literally, rep'd. We felt like we could push it from an installation standpoint."