Star Wars: The Empire’s Most Common Terror Weapon – The TIE Bomber Breakdown
Lets talk about the weapon the Empire used to spread terror on the local level and punish all who opposed it, the TIE Bomber. The TIE Bomber has sown terror throughout the Empire's iron-fisted control over the galaxy. Cheaply manufactured, but more heavily armed and armored than the TIE fighters whose line led to their development, the TIE/sa Bomber's two-podded frame has wrought countless campaigns of destruction across the galaxy.