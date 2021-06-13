Cancel
Star Wars: The Empire’s Most Common Terror Weapon – The TIE Bomber Breakdown

belloflostsouls.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLets talk about the weapon the Empire used to spread terror on the local level and punish all who opposed it, the TIE Bomber. The TIE Bomber has sown terror throughout the Empire’s iron-fisted control over the galaxy. Cheaply manufactured, but more heavily armed and armored than the TIE fighters whose line led to their development, the TIE/sa Bomber’s two-podded frame has wrought countless campaigns of destruction across the galaxy.

www.belloflostsouls.net
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Jedi have arrived to Star Wars Galaxies’ Empire in Flames rogue server

We talk a lot about Star Wars Galaxies Legends and the SWGemu here on MOP, and we even covered the… let’s call it tumultuous launch of SWG Restoration III, but there are plenty of other SWG emulators and rogue servers rolling around the galaxy. Today I want to point to another one that I’ve tried in the past, Empire in Flames, which stood out to me as being exceptionally roleplayer-friendly, with a hybrid skill/class system, strict player cities, gobs of unique species, an NGE-like munitions revamp, a custom combat system, new instances, plans for underworld and Mandalorian content, and a setting that (as the name suggests) puts the storyline after the destruction of the second Death Star (which means many of the stock themeparks aren’t in the game).
ComicsStarWars.com

Ancient Jedi Ruins Uncovered in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #2 – Exclusive Preview

Though he is strong with the Force, Luke Skywalker’s Jedi journey is just beginning. Following the destruction of the Death Star, Luke is a hero of the Rebellion. His ultimate dream of becoming a Jedi like his father, however, will not be an easy one to achieve. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: The Weapon of a Jedi #2, Luke finally reaches the mysterious place he saw in his visions. But will it provide the answers he seeks, or more questions…?
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars solves long-running The Empire Strikes Back mystery

Star Wars has continued to address past mysteries of the Skywalker Saga that fans have debated over for decades. An epic new comic book series, War of the Bounty Hunters, is set after the events of The Empire Strikes Back and centres on what happened to Boba Fett as he was trying to deliver a carbonite-frozen Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Will Confirm Where Bounty Hunter Has Been Since Empire Strikes Back

Throughout the decades of his live-action appearances, Star Wars has left a number of major gaps in Boba Fett's backstory, with actor Temuera Morrison recently detailing that the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will feature flashbacks to the character's past, which includes going as far back as the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. While we do have some idea about what Fett got up to after Empire, as witnessed in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it sounds as though audiences will finally get some of the answers they've wanted about the characters since we first met him decades ago.
Africaperutribune.com

In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

ABI ADI, Ethiopia (AP) — First the Eritrean soldiers stole the pregnant woman’s food as she hid in the bush. Then they turned her away from a checkpoint when she was on the verge of labor. So she had the baby at home and walked 12 days to get the...
MoviesInverse

'Bad Batch' is changing the most important moment in Star Wars history

With those three words, Star Wars changed forever. In an instant, clones turned on the very people who had created them, slaughtering all Jedi and becoming the Empire’s deadly army. But the details of Order 66 aren’t exactly known. We’ve seen its execution three times now: once in Revenge of...
Militarypopulist.press

The B‑52 Bomber Just Proved How Dangerous It Could Be in a War

A recent exercise proved that the old B‑52 bomber’s range, capability, and flexibility can hold off father time just a little longer–and deter Russia. For some U.S. Air Force B‑52 Stratofortress pilots, this year’s Memorial Day will be one to remember as they took part in …
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Battle Scars”

This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the series. “Battle Scars,” the new episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, begins in medias res, with the Bad Batch escaping from their most recent job, stealing a creature named Ruby from an uncouth group of ne’er-do-wells called the Rhokai. When they return to Cid’s, they encounter none other than Captain Rex, hoping to feel them out and check on their status. He insists they’re ticking time bombs with their inhibitor chips still installed and they agree to rendezvous with him to have them removed.
Middle Eastworldtruthvideos.org

[GORE] Dispatches: War On Terror - Iraq's Death Squads

T⁣he torture and slaughter of Iraqi civilians is reaching unprecedented heights with estimates of up to 655,000 dead. Night after night death squads rampage through Iraq's main cities. In Baghdad, up to a hundred bodies a day are dumped on the streets. Often they've been tortured with electric drills. Yet those doing the killing have little to do with al Qaeda or Sunni insurgents. The majority of the killings are carried out by Shia death squads who want to turn Iraq into a Shia state aligned to Iran.
MilitaryBBC

'War on Terror': Are big military deployments over?

Western forces are racing to leave Afghanistan this month. France has signalled a significant scaling back of its military commitment in Mali. In Iraq, British and other Western forces no longer have any major combat role. Twenty years after President George W Bush's so-called War on Terror, is the era...
Militarydailymagazine.news

Bomber Harris 'war crime' claim included in new English Heritage information

Bomber Harris has been linked to accusations of war crimes in new English Heritage information on the RAF officer's statue. The London statue of Bomber Command leader Sir Arthur Harris was reviewed by the charity after appearing on a hit list of statues following Black Lives Matter protests. Harris's bombing...
Books & Literaturejedinews.com

Inside E.K. Johnston’s Star Wars: Queen’s Hope

Io9 reveals the cover and an excerpt from E.K. Johnston’s Star Wars: Queen’s Hope, the follow up to Queen’s Peril and Queen’s Shadow. The Clone Wars are still raging, Anakin is off fighting, and Padmé decides to go on a secret mission. For one of the very few times in...