Star Wars: The Empire’s Most Common Terror Weapon – The TIE Bomber Breakdown

We talk a lot about Star Wars Galaxies Legends and the SWGemu here on MOP, and we even covered the… let’s call it tumultuous launch of SWG Restoration III, but there are plenty of other SWG emulators and rogue servers rolling around the galaxy. Today I want to point to another one that I’ve tried in the past, Empire in Flames, which stood out to me as being exceptionally roleplayer-friendly, with a hybrid skill/class system, strict player cities, gobs of unique species, an NGE-like munitions revamp, a custom combat system, new instances, plans for underworld and Mandalorian content, and a setting that (as the name suggests) puts the storyline after the destruction of the second Death Star (which means many of the stock themeparks aren’t in the game).