2B and SS Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 12

After a spectacular debut in 2020, in which he delivered a .333/.386/.492 slash line with five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 12 runs across just 140 plate appearances, Mountcastle’s 2021 began disastrously. Through April, he was slashing .198/.229/.286 with one home run, seven RBIs, eight runs, and a 30-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 30 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances put him above the daunting 30% strikeout rate. Since then, while his strikeouts have only fallen a smidge, he’s slashing .296/.320/.557 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs (!!!), and 16 runs. To be fair, the continuation of strikeouts, with the lack of walks (just seven total walks on the season), is cause for concern. His plate discipline will certainly put a ceiling on his potential production, particularly in the batting average department. Keep in mind, he is still just 24 years old and was recently a well-regarded prospect in the Orioles’ farm system. After being drafted out of high school and turning pro at the age of 18, Mountcastle showed steady improvement throughout his minor league career before exploding onto the scene in 2020.