"Learn how to sew a fun Card Trick Quilt Block during week 12 of our Spring Block of the Week! I’ve been so excited to share how to sew this block with you!! I love the look of this block! This block looks complicated, but it’s really not!!! I’ve waited until almost the end of the block of the week series to have you work on this block though, as it does take a bit more patience than some of the other blocks from Weeks 1-11, lol!! But it’s not hard! So don’t be scared to give it a try!!!"