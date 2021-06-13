Cancel
Better Air Jordan 3: “Black Cement” or “Doernbecher”

By Mario Briguglio
sneakerbardetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was Tinker Hatfield’s first Air Jordan design, and is still one of his greatest to-date. Two of the popular releases from the lineup have been the “Black Cement” and “Doernbecher” colorways. The Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” is an OG colorway from...

sneakerbardetroit.com
News Break
Lifestyle
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 12 “Twist”

Jordan Brand will be furthering their Air Jordan 12 collection in 2021 with a “Twist” rendition that is set to release in both men’s and GS sizing. This year proved that the Air Jordan 12 still has it. Releasing in multiple colorways, and selling out in each one, the success looks to continue into 2021 with this brand new edition that provides a fan favorite color-blocking of White, Black, and University Red. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect a leather design that features a white base that’s detailed with University Red detailing on the midsole and sockliner while black accents the heel tab and Jumpman tongue branding. Overall, with the slated white, red, and black colorway, fans can expect a fresh new edition regardless of official images.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty”

For quite a while now, sneakerheads have been clamoring for a retro of the Taxi 12s. And while the Jumpman hasn’t quite delivered, they’re soon to bring a colorway relatively close: the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.”. The base itself is rather faithful, adopting a black, pebbled toe and a white-dressed,...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

University of Oregon Just Got an Insane Air Jordan 1 PE

It's certainly no secret that the University of Oregon gets all the best PEs (Player Exclusives). From Air Max models to Air Jordan favorites, the college that is so near and dear to Nike has stayed laced with the most eye-catching colorways for years. Don't expect the preferential treatment to stop anytime soon, of course, as the ties between the brand and the U of O will always be there — Nike's founding fathers are alumni, after all.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

YEENJOY STUDIO Morphs the Air Jordan 4 Into an Incense Burner

After teaming up with record label and management company 88rising, YEENJOY STUDIO is diverting our attention back to its inline product range with release of an Air Jordan 4-inspired vase and incense burner. This newest item is formed entirely with a porcelain build, and translates the aesthetic of the Tinker...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Gonzaga”

As we edge ever-closer to our sixth birthday next month, we got a little reminiscent. The work from our Concept Lab is probably one of the first touchpoints you had with us, after colorways, concepts, and speculative mockups spread like wildfire around social media. We started doing them back in 2017 as, at the time, fans were kinda let down by retail releases (yes, things actually used to sit on shelves back then!). It even got our lead designer to an interview with Jordan Brand’s NRG division a few years back. And it all started with one. Here’s our very first — remastered to match a better Photoshop skillset — which was part of a two-pack of Air Jordan 6s to celebrate the NCAA Championship of 2017. Mike’s Alma Mater Tarheels ended up getting the job done over Gonzaga, but this pair really won the concept battle.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

UNC Vibes Highlight the Air Jordan 6

Set for 2022, the day these become available cannot come faster. The Air Jordan 6 is officially slated to feature a UNC makeover early next year. We’ve had a variety of different 2022 leaks surface the last couple of days which is making 2022 look like a great year already. This Air Jordan 6 is set for an early 2022 drop which coincides with the annual UNC editions for March Madness. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, the rendition is set for a White, University Blue, and Obsidian colorway. Light Blue suede will cover the base while smooth white leather overlays are added throughout the design. Obsidian accents will then be added to the sneaker in a variety of different ways like the toggle lacing system, the tongue, heel tab, and the inner sockliner. An icy outsole is expected to highlight the bottoms.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Chocolate Covers the Newest Air Jordan 1 Low

Perfect for shorts season, Jordan Brand has prepared a new offering of the Air Jordan 1 Low that features a white and chocolate colorway. While the Air Jordan 1 High will always be the AJ1 to have our hearts, the Air Jordan 1 Low has definitely climbed up the ranks the last couple of months and has a time and place that it may even be chosen over the High version. This offering takes a break from the red, blue, and purple colorway we’ve been seeing as of late with a new Chocolate Brown offering that features a full leather design of white leather on the sides and toes while Chocolate covers the overlay system around the toes, eyestays, heels and of course the Nike Swoosh branding. The new design is finished off with a white rubber midsole and chocolate rubber outsole.
Appareljimmyjazz.com

Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Hyper Royal"

It appears that the weather is finally starting to warm up on the east coast, and apparently, so are the sneaker releases. Recently, Jordan Brand unveiled its Summer 2021 lineup, and it undoubtedly has footwear fiends yearning for the dog days – spring be damned!. The upcoming collection is headlined...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

More Looks at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred”

When details dropped last week on an upcoming Air Jordan 1 in Black/White/Varsity Red, people didn’t know how to take it. Should we get excited about a potential Bred or Chicago retro? If history had taught us anything, it’s that early leaks of this nature always lead to something completely different, so we probably shouldn’t get too excited about it. But new information from @zSneakerhedz has now confirmed that we can get excited about an OG colorway — though it won’t be arriving as expected. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Patent Bred” is, according to reports, expected to arrive this October in a full patent leather construction.
Apparelnextluxury.com

Massive Collection of Air Jordan Sneakers Heading to Auction

Sneakers continue to be one of the most sought-after commodities in the fashion world. After 50 pairs of rare Nike kicks went to auction last month, we now have a huge collection of Air Jordan sneakers up for grabs. Stadium Goods and auction house Christie’s have teamed up to present “Original Air Takes Flight: The Evolution and Influence of Air Jordan Sneakers.”
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

The A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3 Is Releasing in Toddler and Preschool Sizes

A Ma Maniére‘s Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women” has been one of the year’s most well-received Air Jordans to date — and now it’s set to conclude its rollout by releasing in toddler and preschool sizes. Accompanying the rollout of the pint-sized sneakers is A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand’s full apparel collection, plus a limited restock of adult-sized pairs.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Air Jordan Womens OG Goes The “Tech Grey” Route With Suede Uppers

Grey, though a boring shade to some, has dressed many of this year’s best offerings, including the Air Jordan 1 ’85 and many of New Balance’s recent releases. And soon, even the Air Jordan Womens OG will take note as it’s soon to appear in a brand new “Tech Grey” scheme.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 1 Low “Mustard” Appears for Kids

Though adults have enjoyed a fairly adventurous season of Air Jordan 1 Lows, kids have been subject to some simple, classic leather constructions ahead of Summer. The next is no exception, with this White/Mustard make the next in a long line of low cuts coming soon. The no-frills release sticks...
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Honors Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.

While baseball season is back and going full force, Nike will be releasing a Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. collection which will call for an Air Force 1 Low decked out in special baseball themes. One of if not the best father and son duos in all of sports will...
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Appears in “Team Red”

Despite the ridicule that adaptions of the OG typically receive, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has overcome the odds and found a niche series of fans. The deconstructed and comfort-adjusted design has appeared in more than a dozen colorways thus far, each significantly different from the last. This next-up Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Team Red” is just that – different — as it’s delivered in both a bold new Americana-inspired arrangement, as well as flipping the silhouette’s traditional leather and suede placements.
Apparelsneakerbardetroit.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tropical Twist” Releases June 22nd

In addition to the latest “Crimson Tint” pair, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a new “Tropical Twist” edition of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Dressed in a White, Black, and Tropical Twist color scheme. This offering of the mid-top Air Jordan 1 features a White leather base with Black Toe contrast paired with Mint Green accents on the upper lace stay, ankle collar, Swoosh and Jumpman logos, and heels. A White midsole atop a Black rubber outsole completes the design.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Continues Its Air Max Lifestyle Expressions With The Air NFH

Despite a less-than-positive reception, Jordan Brand tirelessly continues to “perfect” their lifestyle runner. And following the debut of the Jordan MA2, the Jumpman is to offer yet another brand new silhouette: the succinctly named Air NFH. In design, the model is reminiscent of the aforementioned, proffering a look that, while...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Gold” Slated for 2022

The Air Jordan 13 has been a popular silhouette the past couple of months and it appears Jordan Brand will not be slowing the silhouette down with a “University Gold” rendition set for 2022. We’ve had our fair share of white leather and colorful suede Air Jordan 13’s in recent...