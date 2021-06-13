Better Air Jordan 3: “Black Cement” or “Doernbecher”

As we edge ever-closer to our sixth birthday next month, we got a little reminiscent. The work from our Concept Lab is probably one of the first touchpoints you had with us, after colorways, concepts, and speculative mockups spread like wildfire around social media. We started doing them back in 2017 as, at the time, fans were kinda let down by retail releases (yes, things actually used to sit on shelves back then!). It even got our lead designer to an interview with Jordan Brand’s NRG division a few years back. And it all started with one. Here’s our very first — remastered to match a better Photoshop skillset — which was part of a two-pack of Air Jordan 6s to celebrate the NCAA Championship of 2017. Mike’s Alma Mater Tarheels ended up getting the job done over Gonzaga, but this pair really won the concept battle.