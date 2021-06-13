Cancel
Apparel

Sneaker Talk: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre”

By Mario Briguglio
sneakerbardetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst released in Europe in May 2018, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre” is part of the “Best Hand in the Game” collection. The group includes four differers colorways of the Air Jordan 1, each representing a significant milestone in Michael Jordan’s career. All four shoes in the collection feature the Black Toe blocking, suede overlays and a hand of cards on the insoles — the “Yellow Ochre” colorway celebrates Micheal Jordan’s five Most Valuable Player awards with a royal flush on the shoe’s right insole.

Person
Michael Jordan
