Is it summer yet? Let’s refer to the checklist: Have I pulled my beloved Adidas pool slides from the back of the closet? Yes, thank you for asking, I’ll be wearing them exclusively until October. Are there at least two bottles of wine chilling in my refrigerator? There are, so if you drop by my apartment last minute I’ll have something cold to pour you. Is the AC on? Full blast, baby, yet my home remains quite swampy! And finally, how many ice cream sandwiches are in the freezer? Last summer, I would have sadly said zero and helped myself to another spoonful of butter pecan directly from the pint. But today is a new day, and this summer is already shaping up to be one for the books. I want to be ready for anything, which to me means never letting my homemade ice cream sandwich supply dip below a dozen.