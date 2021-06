The swim not only makes Andrew the fastest American of all-time, it makes him the #3 performer in the world all-time. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We didn’t even make it out of the first prelims session before seeing an American Record fall at these Olympic Trials. Michael Andrew, who was just off the American Record mark of 58.64 in May, roared to a massive new best time, touching in 58.19 to take the top seed for tonight’s semifinals.