Production issues and the popularity of the new model have conspired to make things difficult. Oftentimes, launching a new model that lights up the desire of the buying public is all an automaker has to do to land a nice tasty profit in the bank. These days, with parts hard to come by and viral pandemics circling the globe, simply designing a great car isn't enough. You need to be able to build it en masse and actually get it into people's driveways. General Motors is struggling with that very problem with the C8 Corvette. The public can't get enough, quite literally, as the automaker scrambles to fix the problem, reports GM Authority.