What follows is less a precise recipe and more of a flexible procedure. It's very simple and vastly forgiving, so it's great for cooking newbs. All you need is a blender and a knife. And the quantity of each of the six ingredients can vary considerably according to your taste, so feel free to improvise. Just avoid adding too much heat and too much salt. It's great with chips, of course, but also eggs, beans and rice, anything grilled (but especially fish).