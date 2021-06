Brazil took to the streets again this Saturday to demonstrate against President Jair Bolsonaro, precisely on the day that the country reached the mark of more than 500,000 deaths from coronavirus. Again, the flags of unions, parties and collectives colored the streets of various capitals, especially São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia, where the marches were massive. In São Paulo, people began to gather at four in the afternoon on Paulista Avenue and an hour later the protesters occupied nine blocks.