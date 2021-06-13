Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UPDATE 1-Egyptian bourse chief expects four IPOs in second half of year

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds details)

CAIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of the Egyptian stock exchange said on Sunday he expects four companies in the IT, agriculture and chemicals industries to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs) in the second half of 2021.

Bourse chairman Mohamed Farid did not name any of the companies.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Egypt’s financial regulator had given state-owned Banque du Caire and three other listed companies until the end of the year to complete their IPOs.

“State-owned offerings are under the purview of the relevant ministerial committee,” Farid told Reuters when asked if the bank was among the companies he mentioned.

The bank’s IPO would represent the biggest sale of Egyptian state assets since 2006.

The other three listed companies given notice by the regulator were Sky Light for Touristic Development, New Castle for Investment Sports, and City Trade Securities and Brokerage, Reuters reported on Thursday.

In Egypt, companies are allowed to list on the exchange before actually offering shares to be traded. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Nafisa Eltahir Editing by David Goodman and Andrew Heavens)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourse#Ipos#Egyptian#Banque Du Caire#State#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Egypt
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Global banks in Hong Kong push to get staff back to office

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Global banks are moving faster in Hong Kong to get staff back to office versus in other major centres, given fewer daily COVID-19 cases in the Asian city, and are offering incentives such as onsite vaccinations and days off to encourage inoculation. Morgan Stanley...
Stockssatellitetoday.com

Yahsat to IPO Later this Year

Yahsat is to hit the stock market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a strategic move. The company announced plans June 21 to proceed with an IPO to list and trade its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The IPO will take place in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approval.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Irish debt chief says refinancing risk may be overstated

DUBLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - The risks around the cost of Ireland refinancing its increasingly large stocks of cheap debt if interest rates are higher when the bonds begin to mature from 2025 may be overstated, the country’s debt chief said on Monday. While Ireland’s debt burden as a proportion...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Syngenta starts pre-IPO 'tutoring' process, China securities regulator says

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss agrichemical giant Syngenta, owned by ChemChina, has begun the so-called “tutoring” process with investment banks ahead of a planned initial public offering IPO on Shanghai’s STAR market, a China Securities Regulatory Commission statement said. The investment banks that are involved in the Syngenta tutoring...
thebharatexpressnews.com

Central bank, IOB shares jump 20% on sales buzz

Shares of the Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) jumped about 20% each on BSE on Monday, as the government moves closer to privatizing these two lenders, according to Niti Aayog’s suggestion. Central Bank stock jumped 20% to Rs 24.30 per share, while IOB’s rose 19.8% to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Bourse Expected To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Tuesday. The...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks gain on Fed's views on U.S. economy; won firms

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors focused more on the Federal Reserve's upbeat view on the U.S. economy while eyeing the debate among its officials around an earlier-than-expected tapering in its emergency support measures. ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.05 points, or 0.50%, to 3,256.84 by 0109 GMT. ** Comments from the Fed policymakers who welcome robust economic recovery are boosting the market's sentiment. Investors are now looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, said Shinhan Investment & Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june. ** While Powell has said the U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement" and forecast more gains in the job market, other central bank officials' differing views have begun a debate around an early tapering. ** Among heavyweight stocks back home, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix was flat. LG Chem added 1.22% and Naver fell 0.50%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.5 billion won ($98.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.13%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.8 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.5. ** The trading volume was 559.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 911, the number of advancing shares was 587. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 110.24. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.349%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.030%. ($1 = 1,131.9600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht falls to 9-month low, broader market rebounds

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Taiwan stocks eye best day in 3 weeks * Indonesia stocks set to snap 4-day losing streak * Investors await speech from Fed chief Jerome Powell By Harish Sridharan June 22 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hit a near nine-month low on Tuesday, extending losses for a seventh straight session, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent hawkish turn continued to weigh on the currency. Equity markets across Asia tracked a global overnight rebound on Wall Street, as market participants turned their attention to economic growth. The baht, which has come under pressure along with its regional peers after the Fed last week indicated earlier than expected policy tightening, dipped to its lowest since Sept. 30, 2020. "The baht's recent weakening is largely due to the U.S. Fed's recent hawkish pivot, likely exacerbated by Thailand's already weak economic fundamentals due to the virus situation," said Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist at ANZ Research. While strict entry requirements and quarantine measures initially helped keep Thailand's coronavirus outbreaks under control, the curbs saw revenue from its key tourism sector plummet. Investors are also awaiting a Bank of Thailand meeting on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep its policy rate at a record low, but likely cut its economic growth outlook. Several other currencies in the region benefitted from a weaker U.S. dollar, however, as investors looked ahead to a testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. "We are keeping a lookout for if Fed officials will attempt to reassure markets that the Fed is not about to start a tightening cycle pre-emptively," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Maybank. "However if there is none...and instead more hawkish talk, then USD rise could weigh on AxJs (Asia except Japan)." Indonesian stocks, which skidded 1.5% last week, snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped nearly 1.5% even as the country's total coronavirus cases passed the two million mark. Stocks in the Philippines and South Korea rose 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, while Thai shares eyed their best session in nearly two weeks. Equities in Taiwan were on course to notch their best session in more than three weeks, a day after the island forecast strong demand for tech goods amid a sustained need for telecommuting products during worldwide lockdowns. HIGHLIGHTS ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Binakarya Jaya Abadi Tbk PT, up 34.67% ** Top loser on the Singapore STI was Venture Corporation Ltd, down 2.72% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 7.40 basis points at 6.637%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.12 -6.51 <.N2 2.90 5.02 25> China.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

China stocks climb on bank, energy boost; Hong Kong flat

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Gains in banking and energy stocks pushed China shares higher on Tuesday on support from Beijing’s reform measures and firmer oil prices, while deepening regulatory curbs on bitcoin trading slammed digital currency-related firms. ** The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 5,115.10 points at the end...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin recoups some losses in Asia after plunging on Chinese crackdown

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Bitcoin regained some ground on Tuesday, a day after touching a two-week low after China's central bank reaffirmed a crackdown on cryptocurrencies and restricted trading channels for Chinese residents. The world's largest crypto currency was last up 4.58% at 33,000, having dropped more than...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

DAMAC founder delays bid to go private pending regulator's review

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The founder of DAMAC Properties (DAMAC.DU) has postponed efforts to take the firm private after the securities regulator of the United Arab Emirates launched a review of the transaction, the company said on Tuesday. In a letter, Maple Invest Co, the vehicle backed by founder...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than a dozen 5 points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,590-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Monday. The global forecast...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares fall as financials weigh; PNB Housing Finance drops

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks, while shares of housing loans provider PNB Housing Finance dropped after a regulatory hold on a proposed capital raise. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.69% to 15,574 and the benchmark S&P BSE...
Financial Reportswealthbriefing.com

Vontobel Expects Higher Half-Year Profits

Without giving any figures, the bank pointed to a broadly stronger set of financial results, which will be fully disclosed on 27 July. At the weekend, Vontobel, the Swiss private bank and investment house, said that it expects to post a higher profit in its half-year results compared with the same period of last year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goldman Sachs expands transaction bank to Britain

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has launched its transaction bank in Britain, the firm said Monday, expanding the business after launching in the United States last year as it looks for steadier sources of revenue beyond its investment bank. The bank is to offer companies in Britain cash...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Axiata, Telenor sign deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway’s Telenor ASA have agreed to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia, forming a new market leader in the southeast Asian nation, the two firms said on Monday. The planned transaction, which remains subject to regulatory and other...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

June 20 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Sunday with the Abu Dhabi index leading gains boosted by top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank. The benchmark index (.TASI) in Saudi Arabia, fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.9% and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) easing 0.7%.