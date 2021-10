After adopting my dog, Miso, almost a year ago, I quickly grew accustomed to bringing him with me...everywhere. Being the compact and easily portable pup he is, I thought to invest in a proper carrier bag for toting him around — that is, until cool-dog brand Wild One offered to send me its latest and greatest drop: The Everyday Carrier (for pups) and matching Treat Pouch (for their humans). The new duo doesn't just look stylishly on par with trendy athleisurewear bag brands, but it's also sustainably made with recycled knit fibers derived from water bottles. With both of those very appealing traits in mind, I was more than game to give both pieces an IRL spin. Read on to discover how Wild One's Everyday Carrier and Treat Pouch fared when Miso and I took them for a spin around town.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO