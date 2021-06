In a unanimous decision, the Chicago Police Board voted that veteran officer Patrick Kelly should be fired for shooting his partner in the head more than a decade ago. The 8-0 decision by the Chicago Police Board on Thursday concluded that Kelly "pulled the trigger" in the January 2010 incident, which left his partner Michael LaPorta with permanent disabilities, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Kelly claimed that LaPorta shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt following a night of drinking. Investigators initially believed Kelly and declined to prosecute him.