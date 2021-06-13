Cancel
POTUS

Biden lauds G7, heads to Brussels for NATO talks

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 8 days ago
NEWQUAY, England (AP) - President Joe Biden has closed his first Group of Seven leaders' summit, saying it was an "extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.". Biden on Sunday praised agreements to help the world combat COVID-19 and to set a global minimum tax for corporations everywhere. He spoke at a...

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

