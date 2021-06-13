Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Detroit IndyCar: Newgarden takes race two pole as Ferrucci crashes

By David Malsher-Lopez
Autosport Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no Fast Six pole position shootout at the Detroit double-header, the all-important top 12 session got underway with some drivers on used red-walled tyres to do their sighting laps and some on primaries. Ferrucci put his Rahal Letterman Lanigan on top early on with a 1m15.5s lap on primaries,...

www.autosport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Juan Pablo Montoya
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
Sebastien Bourdais
Person
Simon Pagenaud
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Oliver Askew
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Graham Rahal
Person
Rinus Veekay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race#Flyers#Detroit Indycar#Veekay#Indy Lights#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Motorsportslasvegassportsbetting.com

2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds

F1 Drivers Championship | F1 Constructors Championship. Odds to Win the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bet on the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook. Receive a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250. Receive...
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

IndyCar improves visibility with Racing Optics

Racing Optics to provide laminated tear-offs to teams. Tear-offs also used on driver helmets to improve visibility. American open wheel racing series IndyCar has agreed a multi-year partnership with Racing Optics. Racing Optics manufacturers multi-layered laminated tear-offs used on the aeroscreen safety device on every IndyCar vehicle, and will provide...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Racing Optics Becomes IndyCar Partner

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – As IndyCar’s aeroscreen continues to evolve as a leading cockpit protection system, visibility should improve with IndyCar’s latest official partner. Racing Optics, the industry leader in multi-layer, laminated tear-offs, has signed a multi-year agreement to become an official partner of IndyCar and the NTT IndyCar Series. Racing Optics manufactures the multi-layer tear-offs used on the aeroscreen safety device equipped on every NTT IndyCar Series car.
Indianapolis, INWRBI Radio

INDYCAR Issues Detroit Grid Penalty

INDIANAPOLIS – INDYCAR officials have announced a six grid-spot penalty for the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry, driven by Alex Palou, for an unapproved engine change prior to the start of the 2021 Indianapolis 500. The team was in violation of:. Rule 16.5.4. Once an Indianapolis 500 Engine is...
Detroit, MInbnews24.com

Ferrucci to race for RLL-Honda in Detroit GP double-header

Following Ferrucci and RLL’s sixth place within the Indianapolis 500, Hy-Vee, Inc. – an employee-owned grocery store chain that operates 280 retail shops throughout eight Midwestern states – will once more step up as main sponsor for the #45 automotive. Hy-Vee will even be main sponsor for Graham Rahal’s #15 automotive at Highway America this month and World Broad Know-how Raceway at Gateway in August. “I’m excited to compete within the two races in Detroit after a implausible run on the Indy 500,” mentioned Santino Ferrucci, who made his IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing-Honda at Belle Isle again in 2018. “To hold the momentum into Detroit is very large for the staff. “Hy-Vee is partnering with Frito-Lay so we could have Chester Cheetah and the Cheetos model on the automotive, which I feel is fairly superior. “It’s a implausible monitor, and I’m excited to be returning to Detroit since we didn’t get an opportunity to race there in 2020 [due to the COVID-19 pandemic].” This can mark simply the second occasion for Ferrucci with RLL-Honda, who after two full seasons with Coyne, is that this yr racing part-time for Sam Hunt Racing within the NASCAR Xfinity Collection. “The joy and vitality that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing staff brings forth to our partnership is like none different,” mentioned Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “The staff actually cares about its followers similar to we care about our prospects at Hy-Vee. “Since signing on as a sponsor final yr, we’ve heard from folks everywhere in the nation about our involvement in racing and look ahead to what the remainder of the season has to supply.” Ferrucci will once more race alongside Graham Rahal, who received each of the Detroit races in 2017, and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato. Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda on his method to sixth in final month’s Indy 500. Picture by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Pictures.
MotorsportsESPN

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Texas-bound; IndyCar heads to Detroit

Schedule: Sunday, Open race, 6 p.m., and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1) Race distance: 50 laps, 75 miles; 100 laps, 150 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last race: Kyle Larson won both stages and the race at Sonoma, outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate...
Detroit, MIindycar.com

Detroit Race 1 On Hold after Rosenqvist Crash

Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is on hold under red flag conditions due to a heavy crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Lap 25. Rosenqvist's No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet speared nose-first into the tire wall and concrete barrier in Turn 6, with an apparent stuck throttle. Rosenqvist was removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and he was transported to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation and then transported to a local hospital for more detailed evaluation, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. Rosenqvist was conscious, alert and talking throughout, Billows said.
Detroit, MIaccesswdun.com

Ericsson earns first IndyCar victory in Detroit Race One

In one of the most unpredictable NTT IndyCar Series seasons ever, Marcus Ericsson pulled off one of the more improbable victories in recent memory in Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual at Detroit to earn his first career series victory. Ericsson held off Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward in a...
Detroit, MIthe-race.com

What happened in Detroit IndyCar practice

With $1.3million - or three IndyCar races - on the line, and what feels like its first three-team battle for the title in some time, there are so many reasons to get on board and watch Indy Lights this year. A month after taking pole and nearly winning on the...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

O’Ward Soars To Pole For Race No. 1 In Detroit

DETROIT – Instead of the Firestone Fast Six it was the Firestone Fast 12, but the excitement level at the end of Saturday morning’s NTT IndyCar Series qualifying session was just as intense. Team Penske driver Will Power was on a lap that would have won him the pole, but...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

O’Ward beats Newgarden in thrilling Detroit closer

Pato O’Ward came out on top in the second race of the Dual in Detroit despite a dominant run by Josef Newgarden on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. In what was a thrilling finish to the 70-lap affair, the McLaren SP driver stormed from fifth at the final restart of the race to snag his second IndyCar Series win.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Pato O’Ward ‘nails it’ in qualifying to win Detroit GP pole for Race 1 of doubleheader

Pato O’Ward captured the pole position Saturday in qualifying for Race 1 of the IndyCar Detroit GP doubleheader, turning a lap of 1 minute, 15.578 seconds. The Arrow McLaren SP driver will lead the field to green at 2 p.m. ET on NBC with his third career pole and second this season. He also started first in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, where he finished fourth in the Grand Prix of Alabama.
Detroit, MIspeedwaymedia.com

CORVETTE RACING AT DETROIT: Tandy Takes Pole in C8.R Showdown

DETROIT (June 11, 2021) – Nick Tandy set the fastest time for Corvette Racing ahead of the Chevrolet Sport Car Classic on Friday, just beating out Jordan Taylor in a battle of mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.Rs. Tandy set a time of 1:27.283 (96.926 mph) in the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM...
Motorsportsracer.com

Kirkwood takes pole for Indy Lights Grand Prix of Detroit

Kyle Kirkwood will start from pole position for the first of two Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires races this weekend at The Raceway at Belle Isle after posting the fastest time in qualifying this afternoon for Andretti Autosport. This is the second Cooper Tires Pole Award of the season for Kirkwood, from Jupiter, Fla., who also set the pace during qualifying on the series’ earlier visit to a temporary circuit on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., in April.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Newgarden ‘pretty sad’ not to win after dominating Detroit

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was downtrodden after falling short of victory despite dominating the Detroit Grand Prix closer. The two-time series winner scored pole position for the second race of the Dual in Detroit, streaking away in the opening phase of the 70-lapper. Newgarden’s hopes were dealt an early blow...