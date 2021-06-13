Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

The pandemic challenged us to find new ways to move. That’s a good thing.

By Nicole Tsong
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT WAS THE end of the year, December. Karen Milnor had risked a trip to Los Angeles to visit a woman who was like a daughter to her, despite restrictions in both Washington and Southern California with a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Once there, with most places closed, they...

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Renton, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Mental Health#Fitness#Real Estate#Pandemic#The Seattle Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkasu.org

A DC Chef Finds New Ways To Feed Customers During The Pandemic

CHARLIE CHEN: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). SIMON: Charlie Chen came to the U.S. from Shanghai in 1989. He built a new life for himself here as a waiter, a bartender and a restaurant manager. He even owned some restaurants before he entered semiretirement. CHEN: I'm too...
RestaurantsKITV.com

Tanaka Ramen owner moving forward despite pandemic challenges

Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya opened at Pearlridge mall just last month, but when the pandemic hit in 2020, owner Tina Wang says this day almost didn't come. "Last year, we were initially going to open everything by the end of 2020 - If everything was normal, right?" Her plans to open a chain of fresh Ramen restaurants were dashed when malls and restaurants were closed right after signing the lease.
Public HealthFast Company

We’re all becoming anti-maskers now—and that’s a good thing

A person can get used to just about anything. The past 15 months have done nothing if not prove as much. It turns out that, on a long enough timeline, strapping a cotton shield to one’s face to keep the air from killing you—and you from killing others—can become just another unremarkable element of each day. The routine for going outside merely expands to include a check for potentially life-saving wearable medical equipment along with the usual wallet, keys, and phone. Do it enough times and the act is drained of all dystopian absurdity. A tedious detail. Like picking up your pandemic puppy’s poop with your prophylacticized hand, a bizarre act at first that gradually gets absorbed into normalcy.
Relationship AdviceVermilion Standard

'It's not us, it's COVID': Couples who blamed pandemic for relationship troubles much happier, study finds

Stress can corrode relationships, so one might expect a mammoth stressor like a global pandemic could seriously unhinge romantic couples. Instead, the unique circumstances created by COVID may have provided an “opportune scapegoat” for their problems, a new study suggests. People were more likely during waves one and two to blame the pandemic than they were to blame themselves or their partners for problems in their relationships, the study finds. And they were happier for it.
Real Estateirei.com

Finding a place: Fundraising amid the pandemic has posed challenges and opportunities

The role of placement agent is one of relationships and matchmaking — an extensive Rolodex (or LinkedIn profile) is key, as is an understanding of what investors and managers are looking for and how to meet those needs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with its lockdowns and travel restrictions, the role of an experienced placement agent became even more important, especially for those navigating the fundraising waters for the first time.
Public HealthPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s The Worst Thing Everyone In New York Did During The Pandemic

Hint, it actually wasn't toilet paper. But that certainly was quite dumb, wouldn't you say? The real dumb thing we all did, is something we all really regret. So the pandemic began and it was like we all became that bread and milk dude Vic DiBitetto. Walking into the supermarket felt like walking into a post-apocalyptic supermarket that we have seen in movies. Bare shelves, and no meat to be found. Ding, ding, ding... That was the absolute stupidest thing we did.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Pilot finds moving note left by colleague at beginning of Covid pandemic

As a Delta Air Lines pilot put a grounded plane back into service last week, he got a blast from the pre-vaccine past.The plane, Delta Ship 3009, had been sitting in the desert in Victorville, California since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights.More than a year later, first officer Nick Perez got the aircraft ready to take off for the first time since then. When he flipped open a tray table, a note fell out.“Hey pilots,” the handwritten note began. “It’s March 23rd and we just arrived from MSP [Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport]....
U.S. Politicsjacksonprogress-argus.com

7 hopeful signs the US is moving past the worst of the pandemic

First, the good news: Covid-19 cases are down in the US. Hospitalizations are dropping. And new deaths have decreased drastically as more Americans get vaccinated. Now the bad news: Most Americans still haven't been fully vaccinated -- threatening both short-term consequences for themselves and long-term consequences for the country. "We're...
Public Healthbizjournals

Tampa Bay manufacturers emerge from the pandemic with new challenges

Photo illustration by Jake Stevens/TBBJ; Tampa Tank/Florida Structural Steel, Masonite/Seamus Payne, Samaria Jones-Ratcliffe/Creative Sign Designs. The global pandemic forced manufacturers to adapt to the changing needs for products and services — with a focus on health and safety-related products. Emerging from the pandemic, the sector faces a new set of issues.
Public Healthgizmochina.com

US Homeowners bought way more smart devices during the pandemic – Survey

As with some other parts of the world, there has been a steep rise in the use of smart home appliances and devices in the fallout of the COVID 19 pandemic that forced a global lockdown in 2020. A recent survey on US households by multinational professional services firm Deloitte has shown that households had an average of 25 smart home devices being deployed during the pandemic. These connected devices provided a raft of services, including entertainment, health and fitness, security, education, and work, among others.
Kidscapenews.net

Teen Spending Is On The Rise Again – And That’s A Good Thing

Last week I came across a headline online about the return of teen spending, according to a study by an investment bank called Piper Sandler. It just conducted its 40th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey of Generation Z teenagers and made this declaration in big letters. I chuckled and thought to myself, “Yeah, I knew that already.” With Maeve now 20 years old and Phoebe and Sophie just turning 18, I’ve seen firsthand how their spending has made a major comeback this year. From buying “cool” clothes, almost-weekly trips to Mashpee Commons and the return of iced coffee runs, they’re definitely making up for those months of essential “lockdown” caused by the pandemic. As both a guy who knows quite a bit about personal finance and a father, my hope is that they will be prudent and thoughtful in their purchases, yet at the same time I’m happy to see a return to normal life, pre-COVID.
Jacksonville, NCCharlotte Stories

Ten Things To Do When Moving To A New State

We make difficult decisions every day – decisions that affect our lifestyle and sometimes even influence us permanently. Changing your residence is one of those tough decisions that you don’t make daily. But it’s still stressful for you and your entire family since you’re planning to change not just a house you are familiar with but also the neighborhood. Moving to another state is even a more challenging decision. It requires smarter planning and a well-organized schedule than planning a move within the same city. If your future house is in a different state, you must prepare yourself for unfamiliar challenges and perplexing problems. So, here we will talk about some simple suggestions for individuals or families that are planning to switch to another state:
RetailEntrepreneur

Retail Will Never Go Back to Normal. That's a Good Thing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. This was a sentiment that we have often heard, and probably said ourselves at least once, since the pandemic began. Longing for the way things once were is how many of us spent a significant amount of time over the last year and a half, and hoping for a return to normalcy was widely used as a coping mechanism. However, there are a variety of aspects of our lives that will likely never "return to normal." The way that we shop is one of them.
Economydailycoffeenews.com

Typhoon’s New Hybrid Roasting Machines Moving Towards US Landfall

Currently swirling towards the United States from the Czech Republic is a brand of commercial coffee roasting equipment called Typhoon Roasters. Offering both electric and gas-powered machinery, the Prague-based company is taking a novel approach to the application of hot air within the roasting process, while offering a new Hybrid line that combines drum-based and fluid-bed heat application.
Carssportswar.com

Is this a good thing or not

That is to the average person that sees it - I think higher emissions standards etc. “ Back in 1968, an influential group of West Coast dealers convinced Ford to produce a limited-production Mustang with unique styling cues borrowed from Shelby Mustangs. Called the California Special, it was built with help from Shelby and sold exclusively in the western United States, to the tune of approximately 4,100 units.
InternetBusiness Insider

US banking customers' mobile move likely to outlast pandemic

Customers who shifted their banking channel usage from branches to mobile apps during the coronavirus pandemic are likely to maintain their habits, per S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2021 US Mobile Banking Survey. Close to 52% of overall respondents said that they have reduced branch visits since the pandemic's onset. More...