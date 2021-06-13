Time is now: My sister was injured in a car crash five years ago and left in a wheelchair

My 27-year-old sister has been in a wheelchair for five years now due to a car accident that left her a paraplegic. She has been living on her own out of state, so I am not able to help her. Our father has not been present in our lives since we were children and our mother passed away from breast cancer before Covid started. Our mother had been living by my sister to help her when needed. After Mom died, she had someone come in a few days a week to help with bathing and cleaning.