Pennsylvania State

Pa. state police beefing up patrols for summer

The Pennsylvania State Police will continue to increase patrols on Northampton and Lehigh county highways this summer. The safety initiative, known as the “Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program,” includes additional efforts to ensure driver safety within the Troop M coverage area. It targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, including speeding; using text-based communication and devices; and having seat belt violations and child seat belt infractions. Troop M Bethlehem covers Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties.

