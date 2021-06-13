Pa. state police beefing up patrols for summer

The man fatally stabbed this week in Bucks County has been identified as a 26-year-old who hailed from the same area of New Jersey as the two brothers accused of killing him. Kevin Rosero, of Somerset, died about two weeks before his 27th birthday. His body was found just after midnight Thursday morning in a wooded area off a road in Richland Township, near Quakertown, after police took the two bloodied suspects into custody, according to the Bucks County District Attorney and arrest affidavits.