Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What We Owe To Ransomware Gangs

By Paul F. Roberts
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago

We learned this week that the meat processing industry in the United States - a vital link in the nation’s food supply chain- is vulnerable to crippling cyber attacks. This worrying revelation follows closely on the heels of a report last month showing that our nation’s pipeline infrastructure - which delivers fuel from refineries to gas pumps- contains serious cyber security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by rival nations or criminal groups. Also: cyber defenses at our nation’s research universities, hospitals and public safety agencies are substandard and need urgent attention and investment. We now know this.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#Cyber Attacks#Information Security#Red Teaming#American#Cisa#Soviet#Jbs#Ransoms#The Rolling Stones#The Hells Angels#Altamont#Dhs#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

Colonial CEO: We had no ransomware plan in place

Colonial Pipeline had no specific plan for what to do in the event of a ransomware attack, its CEO said Tuesday. Testifying before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, CEO Joseph Blount admitted that while his company had some basic cybersecurity plans in place, it had had "no discussion about ransom" before the attack.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: We at Scripps Health were victims of a ransomware attack. Here’s what we’ve learned.

Van Gorder is president and CEO of Scripps Health. He lives in San Diego. This past year, we’ve witnessed doctors, nurses and hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic performing heroically in the face of the most difficult circumstances seen in a century. Just as it seems hospitals and health-care systems may be rounding a corner on coronavirus, the cybersecurity threat has been covertly plaguing our hospital systems and critical care facilities.
Public SafetyDark Reading

New Ransomware Group Claiming Connection to REvil Gang Surfaces

"Prometheus" is the latest example of how the ransomware-as-a-service model is letting new gangs scale up operations quickly. A new ransomware group that claims to have impacted some 30 organizations since earlier this year is the latest example of how quickly criminal gangs are able to scale up new operations using ransomware-as-a-service offerings.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Ukraine police seize cash in raids on major ransomware gang

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian police have carried out nearly two dozen raids targeting alleged associates of a Russian-speaking ransomware gang it blamed for a half billion dollars in cyberattacks and extortion that hit the United States and South Korea especially hard. A police statement on Wednesday said 21 raids were...
Public Safetyheimdalsecurity.com

G7 Demands Russia to Hedge Against Domestic Ransomware Gangs

The reprehension came after a three-day summit of G7 leaders in Britain that also called on Moscow to “stop its destabilising behaviour and malign activities” and conduct an investigation into the use of chemical weapons on Russian soil. According to a communique issued after the conclusion of the leaders’ summit,...
WorldPosted by
TechRadar

Ukraine arrests ransomware gang in global cyber criminal crackdown

Ukranian police have raided the headquarters of the notorious Cl0p ransomware gang, seizing computer hardware used in its operations along with the equivalent of $184,000, which is most likely ransom money. According to Cybernews, the group has attacked several high profile targets mostly in the US, and South Korea, including...
Public SafetyBenzinga

Ransomware Gang Behind Utility, CSX Attacks Feels Heat In Ukraine

Ukrainian police have dealt a serious blow to the ransomware gang behind the cyberattacks in the U.S. transportation and logistics sector — including the trailer maker Utility and rail operator CSX (NASDAQ: CSX)— arresting six alleged members of Clop and seizing cash, computers, and cars. The National Police of Ukraine...
IndustryJamestown Sun

Armstrong: Cyber attack on major meatpacker exposes market vulnerabilities

Editor's note: Kelly Armstrong represents North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives. On May 30, 2021, the world’s largest meat packer, JBS S.A., was the target of a ransomware cyber attack that forced operations to cease at all of their beef processing plants in the United States, causing significant disruption in the supply chain.
Worldbleepingcomputer.com

Ukraine arrests Clop ransomware gang members, seizes servers

Ukrainian law enforcement arrested cybercriminals associated with the Clop ransomware gang and shut down infrastructure used in attacks targeting victims worldwide since at least 2019. According to the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine the ransomware group is behind total financial damages of roughly $500 million. "Together, law...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Luxury cars and $100 bills: Police bust ransomware gang in Ukraine

Police in Ukraine said Wednesday they arrested members of a major ransomware gang. The arrests mark the first time a law enforcement agency has announced a mass arrest of a prolific hacker group that had extorted Americans by either encrypting an organization's files or threatening to leak them to the public.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Monitoring cyberspace activity in space

When you think of space, you don’t think of it as the frontline of cyber war, but that’s not the case. Many important aspects of U.S. critical infrastructure are controlled from space, and could be vulnerable to cyber attacks from malicious hackers. To help prevent that, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has formed a Space Systems Critical Infrastructure Working Group. It will be a mix of government and industry members that will develop strategies to minimize risks to space systems. To learn more, I spoke with Jim Platt, the chief of Strategic Defense Initiatives at the Department of Homeland Security.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Extorted by ransomware gangs? The payments may be tax-deductible

As ransomware attacks surge, the FBI is doubling down on its guidance to affected businesses: Don't pay the cybercriminals. But the U.S. government also offers a little-noticed incentive for those who do pay: If you pay a ransom, it may be tax deductible. The Internal Revenue Sservice offers no formal...
Public Safetyehackingnews.com

Suspects Linked to the Clop Ransomware Gang Detained in Ukraine

Following a joint operation by law enforcement agencies from Ukraine, South Korea, and the United States, multiple persons alleged to be affiliated with the Clop ransomware gang have been arrested in Ukraine. Six arrests were made during searches at 21 locations in Kyiv and the surrounding regions, according to the National Police of Ukraine's Cyber Police Department.
Public Safetyrealcleardefense.com

Ransomware Attacks Show We’re Getting Clobbered

Eastern Seaboard Americans actually sat in lines last month waiting to buy gas. For baby boomers and those older, it was a trip down memory lane to the late ’70s when gas shortages were purposefully engineered by oil-producing countries in the Middle East. This time, the disruption in gas flow...
schneiderdowns.com

US Lawmakers Look to Set Federal Cyber Breach Alert Standard

Following the string of recent high-profile cybersecurity attacks, a group of senators are leading a bipartisan effort to introduce legislation that will require select organizations to alert the government within 24 hours of a cybersecurity breach. The effort is being led by Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia), Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida)...