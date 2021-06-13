What We Owe To Ransomware Gangs
We learned this week that the meat processing industry in the United States - a vital link in the nation’s food supply chain- is vulnerable to crippling cyber attacks. This worrying revelation follows closely on the heels of a report last month showing that our nation’s pipeline infrastructure - which delivers fuel from refineries to gas pumps- contains serious cyber security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by rival nations or criminal groups. Also: cyber defenses at our nation’s research universities, hospitals and public safety agencies are substandard and need urgent attention and investment. We now know this.www.forbes.com