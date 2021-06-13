Cancel
Video Games

‘Destiny 2’ May Be Headed For A 5-8 Month Season 15, Or A Bonus One

By Paul Tassi
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While math is not my strongest suit, I’ve been trying to do a few calculations about the current schedule of Destiny 2 content, and something isn’t really adding up. We do not yet have a fixed date for the new Witch Queen expansion, but it has been delayed out of 2021 and will debut in “early” 2022.

