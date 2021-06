Good evening. I’m Karen Kaplan, and it’s Friday, June 18. Here’s what’s happening with the coronavirus in California and beyond. If there’s one thing experts have agreed on throughout the pandemic, it’s that the best way to end it is to create an effective COVID-19 vaccine (or several) and give it to people as quickly as possible. The sooner we deprive the coronavirus of potential victims, the sooner the outbreak will sputter to an end.