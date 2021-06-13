BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Setlist: Everything We Know

BTS’ eight-year anniversary is almost here, so you know what that means: Soon, the group will hold their annual Muster, which is a live-streaming event consisting of a two-day concert and other fun on-stage activities. The festivities begin on Sunday, June 13, and will continue the next day on Monday, June 14. Since the only tickets fans could purchase for BTS’ Muster were virtual ones, ARMYs were convinced it was going to have no live audience. However, now that Korea has just made a huge change to its event guidelines, fans are asking, “Will BTS' Muster: Sowoozoo concert have a live audience?” Here’s what you need to know.