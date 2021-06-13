Cancel
BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Setlist: Everything We Know

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate BTS’ eight-year anniversary of being a group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will hold a two-day fan meeting on June 13 and 14 where they’ll do a number of fun on-stage activities, including performing some fan-favorite songs. Ahead of the event, BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo setlist remained a mystery. But after a teaser Big Hit shared on June 8, ARMYs had a few predictions of what to expect… and they turned out to be almost completely correct.

Musiclehren.com

Global K-pop Icons BTS Successfully Wraps Up 2021 Muster Sowoozoo

After making new records with their latest smash summer banger pop hit english song Butter, the global K-pop icons BTS successfully wraps up 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Making their 8th year anniversary very memorable and special this weekend on 13th and 14th June with ARMY, the global K-pop icons BTS successfully wraps up 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.
gizmoseries.com

K-pop group to celebrate 8th anniversary: BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo

The world’s greatest K-pop gathering is giving fans more motivation to commend their fleeting ascent to worldwide fame. On Sunday and Monday, BTS will have two virtual fan occasions, which will incorporate exhibitions and live cooperations, to stamp the eighth commemoration of their presentation. While the occasion, called BTS 2021...
MusicSoompi

BTS Attracts Over 1.3 Million Paid Viewers With Online Fan Meeting “2021 Muster Sowoozoo”

BTS shared a special time with ARMY all over the world through their fan meeting “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo”!. On June 13 and 14, BTS held the “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo” to celebrate their eighth debut anniversary. “Muster” (which means an assembly of troops) is the term for BTS’s fan meetings. This year’s event showcased extravagant and diverse stages with live performances outdoors, covering a total of 15 songs.
Page Six

BTS fans are loving it — but what is the Muster Sowoozoo festival?

BTS may have mustered up one of their largest audiences yet for a two-day virtual concert that drove home their message that “Life Goes On.”. On June 13 and 14, the band brought together the band’s seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — for their highly anticipated, two-day livestreaming event, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo.
Here Are The Chances BTS Will Have A Live Audience At Muster This Year

BTS’ eight-year anniversary is almost here, so you know what that means: Soon, the group will hold their annual Muster, which is a live-streaming event consisting of a two-day concert and other fun on-stage activities. The festivities begin on Sunday, June 13, and will continue the next day on Monday, June 14. Since the only tickets fans could purchase for BTS’ Muster were virtual ones, ARMYs were convinced it was going to have no live audience. However, now that Korea has just made a huge change to its event guidelines, fans are asking, “Will BTS' Muster: Sowoozoo concert have a live audience?” Here’s what you need to know.
Cleveland.com

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo headlines this week’s big online concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- K-pop kingpin BTS celebrates the eighth (!) anniversaries of both the group and its BTS Army fan club this weekend with the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, an online event running at 5:30 a.m. (really) Sunday and Monday, June 13-14. (Encores will be available at 9 p.m. June 18-19). Expect to hear the South Korean septet’s big English hits, “Dynamite” and “Butter,” and much more. Tickets via webview.weverse.io.
Everything We Know About THE MATRIX 4

BTS and ARMY shine once again in the 6th Muster: A detailed look at the concert

The 6th MUSTER has concluded. In a stage where pink and purple were the main colors, the wonderful young men from BTS, all in yellow outfits combining with the new hairstyle of the hyungs, welcomed ARMY in many languages from around the world. They did it through the most effective way: by an online concert where ARMY was watching in the comfort of their bedrooms.
Greg Grippo From 'The Bachelorette': Everything We Know

Hello, I'm here to introduce you to the internet's newest crush, Bachelorette contender Greg Grippo! During the premiere of the 17th season of the show on Monday night, Grippo made the new Bachelorette Katie Thurston and viewers *swoon* when he gifted her a pasta noodle necklaces that one of his nieces made. Romantic! Wholesome! The adorable move earned the sweet contestant Thurston's coveted first impression rose. I'd normally be like, well played, Greg, but coming from him, the gesture actually seemed sweet and sincere and jusssst the right amount of saccharine instead of scheme-y or too try-hard-y.
Glamour

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Everything We Know

The Bachelor franchise's fun beachside iteration Bachelor in Paradise isn't going anywhere, despite a recent controversy that culminated in Chris Harrison leaving his job. And while fans eagerly await for their favorite messy summer show to return, here's everything we know about what to expect. The show went into production...
Mario Kart 9: Everything We Know

Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct showcase has just finished and that came with tonnes of new announcements and surprise reveals. Some of those include a new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, a new Metroid title and a tease at Metroid Prime 4 and tonnes more. One thing we were...
'Foundation' on Apple TV+: Everything We Know

Apple TV+ may set the sci-fi genre on the path to greatness or to ruin with the premiere of its new series Foundation. The studio is adapting a series of classic sci-fi books by author Isaac Asimov in one of the most ambitious projects of the prestige TV era. While it is expected to debut soon, there is still plenty of mystery surrounding Foundation.
Lifetime's Believe Me: Everything We Know

Lifetime‘s ‘Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey’ is a true-crime drama movie that follows Lisa, a 17-year-old teenager who has gone through years of sexual and emotional abuse under her grandmother’s nose. The horrible things that she faces every day push Lisa to the point that she just wants to take her own life and end her misery. Lisa’s world is turned upside down when a notorious serial killer abducts her and continuously rapes her.
Final Fantasy 16: Everything We Know

One of the major announcements during the PlayStation 5 reveal stream earlier in 2020 was Final Fantasy XVI. With a lengthy trailer that set the mood and showcased a bit of gameplay, there was a lot to parse for the next mainline entry in the storied franchise. Many mainstays of Final Fantasy lore were put front and center, and you can catch glimpses of how this new game is building off of the series' broader history and its recent past.
The Outer Worlds 2: Rumors, leaks, gameplay, and everything we know

Obsidian is expanding the universe of The Outer Worlds. Announced at E3 2021, The Outer Worlds 2 takes us to a brand new solar system with a new set of characters. It's still in early development, but we'll run through everything we know so far about the upcoming RPG. Judging by its reveal trailer, it has that signature Obsidian humor that we've come to love from the first game.