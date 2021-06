The building’s elevator goes straight to the apartment room. Lima’s gray sky is visible through a large window. There is waiting Keiko Fujimori, 46, dressed in a white shirt. chiffon, sleeveless quilted vest and flowery jeans. During the electoral campaign, this Peruvian policy showed one of its greatest strengths, that of bringing together the elites, who gave it all their support to govern the country for the next five years. But also some of its weaknesses and contradictions. Fujimori, accused of money laundering and a criminal organization in the Odebrecht case, promised to fight corruption. On an altar surrounded by Catholic figures the size of infants in arms is the Bible he read when he was in prison. “Whatever the result, I will respect the popular will”, he said before going to the polls.