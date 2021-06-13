San Diego Padres vs New York Mets 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cancel
The San Diego Padres (37-29) and the New York Mets (32-24) will collide in Game 3 of a three-game weekend set at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. San Diego kneeled to the New York Mets in the first installment of a series at 3-2 on Friday. In Game 2, the Padres acquired a one-run score on six hits in a 1-4 loss to the Mets on Saturday. Starter Joe Musgrove went 6.1 innings with four hits and three earned runs allowed while granting one walk but struck out seven New York batters. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. scored the lone run on one hit with an RBI for San Diego. Left Fielder Tommy Pham drove a triple hit while 3rd Baseman Manny Machado and Right Fielder Wil Myers contributed a single hit each in the losing effort for the Padres.

