New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Islanders will play Game 1 of their NHL Stanley Cup semifinals best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena Tampa, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:00 PM (EDT). New York advanced to the semifinals by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-2 in the East Division finals. New York fell behind 2-1 in the series but dominated the next three matches by an average of 5.00 goals per game while permitting only 2.33 goals per game.

