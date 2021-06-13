New York Islanders vs Tampa Bay Lightning 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

For those who still haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19, the Tampa Bay Lightning are doing their part to encourage you to be brave and finally roll up that sleeve. They’ll be doing a “Shots On Ice” vaccination event where you’ll be able to get your shot and take a few shots. Sorry not alcohol… I mean on net. You’ll take shots on net from the Amalie Arena ice. Plus you’ll be able to snap photos with ThunderBug and the Zamboni and you’ll walk away with some Lightning goodies. Some will win game tickets too.