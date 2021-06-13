New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Yankees will play the last game of their back-to-back match against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). After a 7-5 defeat to the Minnesota Twins, New York is now 33-30. The Yankees swept the Twins in the first two matches of their three-game series. New York is 6 1/2 matches behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.