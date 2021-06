The Eagle Owls showed their class once again, this time sending their well wishes to the Danish playmaker. Just like the Danish, players of the Finland national team were at hand to witness Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch during their Euro 2020 clash. It was a traumatic moment for everyone involved and despite gearing up for an important showdown with Russia, instead of trying to forget that incident in order to focus on the game, the Eagle Owls decided to send a touching tribute to the midfielder.