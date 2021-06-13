Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-39) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (31-26) in the finale of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh lost Game 1 of a series to the Milwaukee Brewers at 7-4 on Friday. The Pirates need a win here to prevent a sweep after losing the second installment of a series versus the Brewers at 4-7 on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Pirates managed to score in the 1st and 2nd innings but failed to continue in the remaining frames heading to a 4-7 defeat. Starter Chad Kuhl made only 3.1 innings with five hits and five earned runs allowed while awarding four free bases but struck out two Milwaukee batters in the loss. Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds scored one run on one hit with an RBI while 2nd Baseman Adam Frazier acquired a one-run score with a triple for Pittsburgh. 3rd Baseman Phillip Evans and Shortstop Erik Gonzalez added one run on one hit each in the losing effort for the Pirates.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Pablo Reyes
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Chad Kuhl
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#3rd Baseman#Era#The Mlb Pick#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBallfans.co

Pirates vs. Brewers – 6/11/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Brewers SB Nation Site: Brew Crew Ball. Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-0, 5.40 ERA) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.42 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to last-minute change) Projected Lineups. Pirates. Adam Frazier (2B) Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B) Gregory Polanco (RF) Phillip Evans (1B) Ben Gamel (CF) Michael Perez (C)
MLBTimes Reporter

Cal Quantrill's strong start not enough against Pirates as Cleveland bullpen breaks down

Against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill delivered for a team that continues to try to piece together its rotation day-by-day. The right-hander pitched five scoreless innings and exited with Cleveland up 2-0. Although Blake Parker followed that up with one scoreless inning of relief, the wheels came off for the Cleveland bullpen the following inning.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/20/21

With another full slate of games across the MLB on Sunday there are plenty of places for you to make money with parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make you money. Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies over 12 runs -110 / Minnesota Twins -120 / Cleveland...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Brewers' Brett Anderson to face D-backs, who drafted him long ago

Brett Anderson will try to string together another solid performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix. The veteran left-hander is coming off seven shutout innings against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on June 15. He allowed just one hit and...
MLBESPN

Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER --  Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorados four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jace Peterson batting sixth for Brewers on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers utility-man Jace Peterson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Peterson will make his seventh appearance at first base after Dan Vogelbach was rested against the Rockies. In a lefty versus lefty matchup against Austin Gomber, our models project Peterson to score 10.8 FanDuel points at...
MLBallfans.co

3 Milwaukee Brewers trades to boost postseason odds

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the first big trade of the 2021 MLB season, acquiring Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays. With this team clearly buying in the hopes of making the postseason, the MLB trade deadline offers plenty of possibilities for Milwaukee. Unlike many contenders in the National...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

White Sox look to break 4-game losing streak against Pirates

Chicago White Sox (43-29, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, White Sox -173; over/under...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kolten Wong, Daniel Vogelbach help Brewers top Rockies

Kolten Wong homered among his three hits, Daniel Vogelbach and Derek Fisher had two hits apiece and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6 in Denver on Sunday. Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in his only inning of relief and Brad Boxberger earned his third...
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians clinch 2-1 win against Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee-Arizona Runs

Brewers first. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to right center field to Ketel Marte. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Christian Walker to Merrill Kelly. Kolten Wong to third. Avisail Garcia singles to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Omar Narvaez walks. Avisail Garcia to second. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. Odds/Point Spread: Colorado (+130) Cincinnati (-172) Vladimir Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds (30-31, 4th in NL Central) play the Colorado Rockies (25-39, 4th in NL West) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday. The Rockies open this matchup at +130 while the Reds are priced at -172. The O/U has been set at 9. The expected starting pitchers are Antonio Senzatela and Vladimir Gutierrez.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Chicago (-244) Detroit (+180) Carlos Rodon and the Chicago White Sox (39-24, 1st in AL Central) go to Comerica Park on Sunday where they'll meet the Detroit Tigers (26-37, 4th in AL Central). The Tigers open this game at +180 while the White Sox are priced at -244. The over/under opens at 7.5. The starting pitchers are Carlos Rodon and Matthew Boyd.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Houston Astros vs Minnesota Twins Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (-167) Minnesota (+130) Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros (36-27, 2nd in AL West) go to Target Field on Sunday where they'll take on the Minnesota Twins (25-38, 5th in AL Central). The Twins open this contest at +130 while the Astros are coming in at -167. The total is set at 8. The expected starting pitchers will be Framber Valdez and Michael Pineda.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-116) Philadelphia (-105) Domingo German and the New York Yankees (33-30, 3rd in AL East) head to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday where they'll meet the Philadelphia Phillies (30-31, 2nd in NL East). The Yankees open this contest at -116 while the Phillies are coming in at -105. The O/U has been set at 8. The pitchers who are expected to start are Domingo German and Aaron Nola.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 6/13/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: St. Louis (+110) Chicago (-141) Wrigley Field is the venue where Zach Davies and the Chicago Cubs (36-27, 1st in NL Central) will play the St. Louis Cardinals (32-31, 3rd in NL Central) on Sunday. The moneyline on this contest has the Cardinals priced at +110 and the Cubs are at -141. The over/under is set at 8.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Carlos Martinez and Zach Davies.