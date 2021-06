Franklin Heinzmann of WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman said on WGR 550 The Instigators show yesterday morning that the Buffalo Sabres want to move on from captain Jack Eichel. “Other teams are saying you’ve got an unhappy player who doesn’t want to come back. The Sabres, I really think at the end of the day, want to move on. They don’t want him back, they want to move on.”